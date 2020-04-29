Ronaldinho hoping for good ending to fake passports case in Paraguay

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho Gaucho has finally broken his silence after spending over a month in jail in Paraguay with his brother for entering Paraguay with fake passports.

The former Barcelona midfielder says he was shocked to discover the Paraguayan passports were false and illegal.

FAKE PASSPORTS

The two-time Fifa World Player of the Year was arrested on March 6, 2020 along with his brother Roberto Assis, who serves as his business manager, after they tried to enter Paraguay with the fake documents.

They were held in jail for 32 days before being released on April 7 after paying $1.6 million in bail. They are however still held within a hotel in the country.

“We were totally surprised to find out the documents were not legal. Our intention ever since has been to collaborate with judicial authorities to clear up the facts and we have been doing that since the beginning. From then until today we have explained everything and done everything officials have asked of us,” Ronaldinho said in an interview with Asuncion newspaper ABC Color.

“It was a real blow, I never imagined that I would go through something like this. All my life I have tried to be as professional as possible and bring joy to people with my football,” he added.

SUPPORTIVE

Ronaldinho, however, says the people he met in prison were very friendly and supportive.

“Everyone I had the opportunity to get to know in prison welcomed me. The part of my life that was playing football, signing autographs, taking photos, there was no reason not to keep doing that, especially with people who were going through a difficult time like myself,” he said

“We hope that (the Paraguayan justice system) can use and confirm all that we have given them about our position and that we can get out of this situation as soon as possible,” he added.

Ronaldinho and his brother were invited to Paraguay by a local casino owner.