Roads to avoid on Sunday during Standard Chartered Marathon

Nairobians have been warned to brace for major traffic interruptions on Sunday as key roads will be closed for this year’s Standard Chartered Marathon.

The affected roads include sections of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Forest Road.

In the city centre, roads to be closed are Kenyatta Avenue, Muindi Mbingu Street, sections of Haile Selassie Avenue and University Way.

Nairobi Traffic department released an elaborate road diversions schedule that will see traffic to and out of the city diverted to alternative roads between 4am and 2pm.

DIVERTED

Motorists coming to the City Centre using Mombasa Road will be diverted at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Lang’ata Road roundabout and then to Mbagathi Way via Madaraka roundabout, and enter the city through Valley Road.

Those leaving the City Centre using Mombasa Road will be diverted at Haile Selassie roundabout to the Railways roundabout then to Landies Road, to Lusaka Road and then to Nyayo Stadium roundabout.

Other roads to be affected in the 4 am to 1 pm closure include roads linking the City Centre to Westlands and Kileleshwa.

Vehicles going to these areas will use Globe Cinema roundabout, Kipande and Ojijo Roads.

“City Centre to Muthaiga, Kiambu and Thika: Vehicles should use Globe Cinema roundabout, Muranga Road. Limuru Road is also accessible.

” City Centre to the Jomo Kenyatta Airport, Machakos, and Mombasa: Vehicles should use Landhies Road, Jogoo Road, Outer Ring Road,” the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Those going to Karen will use Globe Cinema Roundabout, Kipande and Ojijo Roads, Waiyaki Way, James Gicheru Road.

Vehicles from Embakasi, Machakos and Mombasa to Westlands, Parklands will use Jomo Kenyatta Airport Road and Outer Ring road.

Police have assured motorists that there will be enough officers to direct them on the diversions.

This year’s race is dubbed “Run for reason.” It will start along Processional Way in Uhuru Park and finish at Uhuru Park.

The event was moved to Railway Club last year from Nyayo National Stadium following renovations works at the stadium.