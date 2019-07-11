Revealed: What DP Ruto told Wanyama during Karen meeting

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama on Thursday met Deputy President William Ruto in a meeting that Nairobi News understands centered around identifying and grooming football talent in Kenya.

The Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder is also reported to have been put to task over the recent national football team’s performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where Kenya only won in one of her three assignments.

Kenya only won in one of its three fixtures at the tournament, conceding seven goals along the way.

Wanyama was accompanied by his family members namely MacDonald Mariga and Thomas among others.

At the meeting, the DP endorsed the forthcoming Wanyama Roya Cup tournament, in which hundreds of boys and girls are expected to compete in a three-day youth football tournament in Nairobi.

Winning teams at this annual tournament will he awarded uniforms, medals, certificates of participation and cash prizes.