Revealed: Man U striker earns Sh1 million for each goal he scores

Nigerian forward Odeon Ighalo’s lucrative contract at Manchester United ensures he pockets Sh1 million for each goal he scored for the English Premier League club.

The 30-year old temporarily transferred to Manchester United from Shangai Shenhua in January to act as an alternative to Marcus Rashford.

And according to media reports in England, the former Watford forward had to take a Sh22 million pay cut from his Sh45 million monthly deal to make the deal happen.

But then, he more than made up for the cut by negotiating for lucrative bonuses.

They include pocketing Sh1 million for each competitive goal he scores, and he has scored four so far.

He also takes home Sh1.3 million for each competitive match United win and he is part of the squad.

That is on top of his Sh14.5 million weekly salary.

Ighalo has expressed his desire to remain at United when his loan deal expires in June.