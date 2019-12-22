Retired Gor Mahia midfielder accused of stealing banner at Olunga tournament

A former Gor Mahia midfielder has been accused of stealing a banner during the just-concluded Michael Olunga Tournament at the Baba Dogo grounds in Nairobi.

Once regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Kenya, the player hang up his boots last year after being kicked out by his club over disciplinary issues.

According to a reliable source, the player who featured in this year’s edition of the Michael Olunga tournament, stole a banner earlier in the week.

“He pulled a banner after a game on Tuesday and went away with it. We had to follow up with some senior people and recovered it,” the source said.

The source revealed that the player feels disgruntled that Olunga, his former teammate at Gor Mahia, does not support him financially.

“He is still the same undisciplined person he was during his active playing days. He complains that Olunga no longer receives his calls nor supports him despite ‘helping’ him join Gor Mahia in 2015,” the source told Nairobi News.

Lucky Summer Warriors won the tournament after they edged out Riverside Youth 3-1 in the final played on Saturday at the Baba Dogo grounds.