Retired goalie Jerim Onyango recalls his most memorable moment at Gor Mahia

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Jerim Onyango (left), who is presently the goalkeepers trainer for Harambee Stars Under-17 side, during a training session with the team at Camp Toyoyo grounds. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI

Jerim Onyango served as the Gor Mahia custodian for a decade during which he played with different players at the club.

He ranks winning the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with Gor Mahia in 2013 as his best moment at the club.

“The team had gone for 18 years without winning the trophy and we were very eager to change the narrative. We worked very hard and winning it in style that year is still fresh in my memory. The fans, players and everyone associated with the club were very happy,” Onyango told Nairobi News in an interview this week.

“Also playing continental football with the club taught us a lot. It is never easy but it made is stronger and set the club for the success it is currently enjoying,” he added.

Onyango currently serves as Harambee Stars Under-17 goalkeepers coach as well as the team manager of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Gor Mahia Youth.

Onyango also named his all-time favourite Gor Mahia squad.

Goalkeeper: Jerim Onyango Defenders: Karim Nizigiyiama, Godfrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohamed, David Owino Midfielders: Anthony Akumu, Francis Kahata, Baba Kizito Strikers: George Odhiambo, Michael Olunga and Rama Salim Coach: Ze Maria Assistant coach: Zedekiah Otieno