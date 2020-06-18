Reprieve for Gor, Leopards as they land new sponsorship deals

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sides Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have a reason to smile after Bet High Kenya Limited under their brand BetSafe announced it would be sponsoring the two clubs for the next three seasons.

Reliable sources indicate that Gor Mahia has secured Sh55 million annual sponsorship while Ingwe have gotten Sh40 million per season for the next three years.

NEW SPONSORS

“We will be launching in the Kenyan market very soon and our top priority is to support Kenyan football. Being a responsible gaming provider since the very beginning we aim to bring more engagement and excitement together with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in the near future,” Tom Bwana, Bet High (K) Limited’s Public Relations and Partner Manager, said.

The two clubs have been struggling financially after the exit of SportPesa who were their sponsors as well as the official sponsor of the Kenyan Premier League.

Gor Mahia chairperson Ambrose Rachier, while confirming the news, termed sponsorship as a long-term deal

FINANCIAL SECURITY

“This is a very welcoming message to our fans – we have secured long-term financial support from a strong and safe partner. With BetSafe, we get an engaged and reliable partner with a focus on reliable gaming. The brand also shares our passion and values about football and the excitement that comes with it,” Rachier said in a statement.

AFC Leopards Chairman, Dr Dan Shikanda, likewise said the deal now gives the club a sense of financial security.

“We are very proud to announce this new major deal with the Betsafe brand, especially to our fans. For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country. With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with a strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football,” Shikanda said.

Bet High Kenya Limited is a subsidiary of Betsson Limited, one of the oldest gaming companies that is incorporated in Malta with strong ties globally.