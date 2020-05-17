Report reveals what caused Kobe Bryant’s death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died from blunt force trauma in the helicopter crash that killed him and his teenage daughter Gianna.

The doctors had to identify the five-time NBA champion by his fingerprints.

The reports by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office provides a perception of how gruelling the crash was.

Broken bones, dismembered body parts, and residue of fuel on the clothes. These were some of the findings from the report.

The LA Lakers star and his teenage daughter Gianna were among nine people who died when the aircraft crashed into a hillside on January 26, 2020.

According to the report, everyone aboard the aircraft instantly died when it heavily crashed.

THE VICTIMS

The 180-page report also revealed that the pilot Ara George Zobayan, tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Bryant’s widow Vanessa has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters Inc, which operated the aircraft, and its owner Island Express Holding Corp.

The passengers, including two of Gianna’s basketball teammates, their relatives and a coach, were on their way to a tournament in Thousand Oaks where Bryant had been set to coach.

Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser all died alongside the Bryants, and pilot Ara Zobayan when the helicopter crashed into a hill just north of Los Angeles.