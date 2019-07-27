Renowned Kenyan chess player dies mysteriously inside his house

Celebrated Kenyan chess player George Githui Wanjiku has died under mysterious circumstances.

Chess Kenya on Friday night posted the sad news on its official Facebook account announcing the death of the chess player.

“It is with deep sorrow and pain that we inform you about the death of our beloved brother and most celebrated Arbiter George Githui today Friday 26th July 2019,” read part of the post.

According to Chess Kenya Secretary General, John Mukabi, the late Githui, 27, was found dead inside his house.

LIFELESS BODY

Chess Kenya further stated that Githui’s lifeless body was found in bed with a jiko burning under it.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost such a talented mind. We shall get back to you for more details,” Mr Mukabi told Nairobi News on phone.

On Wednesday, Mr Githui posted a distress message on his Facebook official account which went unnoticed until the discovery of his body.

DISTRESS MESSAGE

“It’s all f**king B***shit!!,” read a post that he uploaded on July 24.

Githui will be remembered for setting highest arbitration standard coupled with high level of professionalism.

His prowess in the game, was noticed when he was sponsored by Kasparov Chess Foundation to Macau in 2014 for FIDE training where he attained his Fide Arbiter title.

Githui made his last appearance on matters chess last year when he ran the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship at Kaimosi Girls Secondary School where he was the Chief Arbiter.