Red-hot Ingwe striker Rupia called up for national duty

Harambee Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi has included on form AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia in his provisional 16-man squad of local-based players that goes to camp to prepare for the upcoming two-legged 2021 AFCON Qualifiers against Comoros.

Rupia, who joined Ingwe from Wazito FC during the January transfer window, has scored nine goals so far in the current Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.

Kenya will face Comoros at home on March 25, 2020, and March 29, 2020 away.

The camps have been scheduled on 9th and 10th March, and 16th and 17th March, 2020, at the Nyayo National Stadium starting from 9am to 11:30am.

Kimanzi is also expected to name foreign-based players who will join the local players for residential training ahead of the back-to-back qualifiers.

Provisional Squad: Goalkeepers – Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Robert Mboya (Tusker), Defenders – Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United) Midfielders – Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia) Forwards – Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)