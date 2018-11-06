Raila tells Gor players to man up against Everton

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has implored Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia players to put their best foot forward when they face English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

Mr Odinga, who is in Liverpool for the match at the 40,000-seater Goodson Park, told K’ogalo players not to view themselves as inferior to Everton side.

“It’s not a matter of life and death. The most important thing is that you’re going to come and show yourselves. And it’s not a game between David and Goliath. It’s David and David or Goliath and Goliath,” said Mr Odinga.

“I want you to have confidence in yourselves because sometimes people go in there and there’s a lot of fear. Just go there have confidence and play your game. These are fellow human beings…Wana mbili na nyinyi mko na mbili…hawana tatu, ni wanaume kama nyinyi!”

The high-profile match will kick off at 10pm Kenyan time and will be aired on NTV.