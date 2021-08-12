Radull rules out contesting for FKF presidency





Media personality Carol Radull says she is not interested in succeeding Nick Mwendwa as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

Radull is one of the most popular sports presenters on TV and Radio,

She’s enjoined a stellar career, spanning two decades, at some of the most accomplished media houses including Radio Africa Group in Nairobi, Reuters, and Supersport.

With such experience, there have been suggestions, and especially on social media, that she should try her hand in sports management. This amid reports she was approached and declined an offer to become a running mate during the FKF elections in 2020.

“I do not want to ever run for FKF president,” Radull, donning a Harambee Stars replica jersey, explained in a tell-it-all interview on Churchill show, which is aired weekly on NTV.

“I think I already play a major role (in developing the sport). I am not interested in having a political position. I also feel my hands will be slightly tied.”

Radull also appeared to praise Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s efforts to develop the game.

“Amina has a tough time because I do not believe the government of Kenya has sports at heart. And it starts from the budgetary process. The budget for sports is so small. If we do not have the budget, how am I going to criticize you for not delivering?”

She has tried. She was appointed. ‘People say what does she know about sports’ you are appointed and you accept.”

Radull has also challenged Kenyans to support athletes by ‘paying to watch matches at the stadium, and ‘buying replica jerseys’. She also called upon sports administrators to be professional in their work. This, she adds, will give them a right to criticize when the athletes do not perform.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is serving his second-four year term in office and is, thus, barred by the Sports Act from seeking another term in office.