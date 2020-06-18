Rachier can lead for life, Gor fans say after new sponsorship deal

In a new twist of events, a section of Gor Mahia fans have warned moneyed individuals who abandoned the club at the hour of need against interfering with what they call able leadership of K’Ogalo Chairman Ambrose Rachier.

This comes after the club landed a Sh55 million three-year sponsorship deal with a leading international sports betting brand, Betsafe.

The irony is that some of the fans have in the past gone public pushing for Rachier’s ouster.

In a heated debate on the club Facebook page, the fans promised to ensure Rachier remains the chairman as long as he is alive and the club has a sponsor.

“Rachier for life just change the people you chose to assist him in leadership,” wrote a fan by the name Daktari George Haggai.

“They have heard that money is coming, you will that they want to vie,” said another fan Willis Odeny.

Others thanked Rachier, who is fondly known as ADOR, for staying firm for the past nine months and paying players whatever little amount was available during the tough times.

“Now those who were in the forefront singing Rachier Must Go are now warming up so that they can come back with financial solutions to the club yet all this time they had disappeared,” said Duncun Mash.

Many fans, however, called on the club management to pay players the five-month salary arrears first before diving into other operations using the sponsorship money.

Some also “forgave” club assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala who removed them from the WhatsApp group promising to register in numbers and support K’Ogalo.

Rachier has been at the helm of Gor Mahia since 2009 when he took the position from former Lang’ata constituency CDF chairman Erastus Okul.