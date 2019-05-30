Race for KPL top scorer gong goes to the wire

The race to determine who wins the 2018/2019 Kenya Premier League’s top scorer has turned controversial and will now be determined on Sunday.

The battle was initially to be determined on Wednesday, with Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga leading the chase which also involved Ulinzi Stars forward Enos Ochieng and Sofapaka’s Umar Kasumba.

Wanga had scored 18 goals, one more than the two players chasing the pack.

But even as Wanga and Kasumba failed to score in the final game against each other, the other match of significance at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru between Ulinzi and Mount Kenya United was delayed, then rescheduled and called off, but eventually a replay was ordered.

“Since both teams were at the match venue and were ready to play, a decision has been made to reschedule the match,” a statement by the league body explained.

Kasumba has already fallen off the race but Ochieng will leapfrog Wanga and win this gong if he manages to score twice against Mount Kenya on Sunday.