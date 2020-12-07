Qatar to unveil fourth World Cup stadium





Qatar has announced it will unveil the Al Rayyan Stadium, which is slated to host seven 2022 FIFA World Cup matches, on December 18.

This 40,000-seater facility is the fourth venue to be completed ahead of the international showpiece that will commence in exactly two years’ time.

“The inauguration of this stadium is another major milestone on the road to 2022. This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city,” explained Hassan Al Thawadi, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy’s Secretary-General, in a press statement.

The Al Rayyan stadium is the fourth venue to be inaugurated after Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City stadia.

The stadium’s most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprising of patterns that characterise different aspects of Qatar, the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna and local and international trade.

“This event marks the two-year countdown to the biggest match in Qatar’s history, the FIFA World Cup final. We are proud that our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90% of infrastructure projects completed. We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year as we ensure all tournament venues are delivered well in advance of the big-kick off.”

Besides, Qatar is also rehabilitating the Doha metro which when ready will lessen the burden of transporting passengers between Doha, Lusail, Al Wakreh and Al Rayyan cities that will stage the games.

Highways and expressways are also under renovation.

France are the tournament’s defending champions, following the 2-1 win over Croatia at the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Ghana and Cameroon are the other big teams expected to grace the tournament.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars are eyeing a first ever qualification for the World Cup ahead of the qualifying matches which are expected to commence in March next year.

Kenya, coached by Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, are pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the opening phase of the qualification matches.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has on several occasions promised that he would ensure the national team plays at the 2022 global tournament.