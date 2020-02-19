Polack’s wake up call to misfiring Gor Mahia strikers

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has called on his misfiring strikers to step up their game and score more goals to help the club’s quest to retain the Kenya Premier League title this season.

K’Ogalo currently top the Kenyan Premier League log on 44 points, three more than Tusker and Homeboyz as the title race heads for the homestretch.

But Polack remains unimpressed by his strikers’ conversion rate.

“I don’t put pressure or castigate my players but it is true my strikers have not been clinical enough in front of goal. They have been wasting a lot of chances, more so in the recent match against Naivas,” Polack said.

“We have scored goals but they have come through team work and not individual effort,” said Polack while acknowledging the effort of his midfielders and wingers.

Captain Kenneth Muguna leads K’Ogalo scoring chart with six goals, seven less than leading scorer John Mark Makwatta who dumped AFC Leopards for Zambian champions Zesco United last month.

LEADING SCORER

In Makwatta’s absence, Tusker striker Timothy Otieno is leading the chart with 11 goals.

Polack also said because of the inconsistencies by his strikers he prefers none of them in starting role and their fielding on the pitch depends on their effort in training.

“I have no preferred striker in the starting role and I field them according how they impress in training and performs on the pitch. Though I have to acknowledge that winning is a team effort and it is our joy if any players scores,” added Polack.

Gor Mahia boasts of a strong strike force comprising of Ugandan Juma Balinya, Nicholas Omondi, Clinton Okoth and Samuel Onyango but the quartet have been firing blanks in recent times.

Balinya, who was signed from Yanga SC, hit the ground running with a brace against Nzoia Sugar early in the month but failed to find the net against Sofapaka as K’Ogalo went down 3-1 and last weekend’s 3-2 win against Naivas.