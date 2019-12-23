Polack will be back, Gor Mahia CEO assures fans

Gor Mahia management has dispelled reports that coach Steven Polack, who left the country on Sunday evening for England, won’t resume his duties in a week’s time.

Club CEO Lordvick Aduda has assured club fans the that coach will be back on December 30 since he still has a two-year contract with the club.

CHRISTMAS BREAK

“Polack will certainly be back and we are not worried about that. Why should it be an issue when the coach leaves to join his family for Christmas? He has contract with us and unless he tell us otherwise, he is still our coach and we expect him back on Monday,” said Aduda.

Before travelling, Polack oversaw K’Ogalo thrash Kisumu All Stars 3-0 in Kisumu to return to the top of the Kenya Premier League table with three matches in hand.

Speaking to Nation Sport before departing, Polack said his assistant Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of their next league match against Posta Rangers at Narok Stadium on December 29.

“I’m going home for holidays and my assistant Patrick Odhiambo will take charge of the team. I will be back on December 30 to continue with my duties but in case of anything I will personally communicate my decision to the club management,” said Polack.

Polack joined Gor Mahia in August after the departure of Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay who went to attend to family matters only to resign from his coaching role while in his home country.

GONE AWOL

Meanwhile, Aduda has confirmed that Ivorian striker Yikpe Ghislain is in Tanzania to finalise a move to Yanga SC while the whereabouts of Ghanaian Francis Afriye remains unknown to the club. Afriye is reportedly said to have travelled to his home country.

“As the coach said the two players have gone AWOL. In the case of Yikpe, Yanga SC have neither talked to us nor written a letter. They have contract with us and we take their actions as acts of indiscipline,” Aduda said.

The official also appreciated the assistance the club got from the government but said Gor Mahia still has a lot of financial problems that have to be resolved.

“We have paid the players and the technical bench one month salary since we needed around Sh27 million to clear all the arrears. From the Sh8 million we received, we still need more money to clear the huge amount remaining,” he said.

Gor Mahia has been in deep financial crisis after their shirt sponsor SportPesa exited the country due to taxation wrangles with the government.