Polack sparks more speculation over his future at K’Ogalo with planned trip home

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will be leaving for England on Sunday as uncertainty continues to surround his future at the reigning Kenya Premier League champions camp.

Polack told Nation Sport that he will depart for his home country for the festive season, revealing that he will be back on December 30, 2019, if all goes well.

PLAYERS’ STRIKE

While doubting if the game between Gor Mahia and Kisumu All Stars scheduled for this Sunday will be played due to the ongoing strike by his players, the Briton said he will not be around to oversee K’Ogalo match against Posta Rangers on December 29.

He said his assistant Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of the team and the game against Posta Rangers while he is a way.

“I’m leaving the country this Sunday and hopefully I will be back on December 29 . I’m a honest person and I will communicate my decision to the management if I’m unable to make it back and continue with my duties at the club,” said Polack.

“The current strike by the players is still going and I’m doubting if our game against Kisumu All Stars will be played on Sunday. How can you play in a match that you have not trained for? I’m waiting for direction from the management so as to see if players will end their strike and be back on training so that we can honour the match,” he added.

K’Ogalo players have been on strike demanding five month salary arrears with Polack also affected.

VERY BROKE

Polack early this month said he is very broke and that he will ponder his next move by the end of this month if the management shall have not resolved the issue concerning salaries payments.

The tactician joined Gor Mahia in August this year to replace Hassan Oktay who left the country to attend to personal duties promising to be back, only to announce his resignation from his home country Turkey.

This has led to rumors that a number of players are on their way out of the club with the January transfer window beckoning.

Defender Maurice Ojwang has already written to the club requesting to be allowed to leave while captain Kenneth Mugana, through a sporting agency, has also written a letter requesting for the termination of his contract.

The 17-time KPL champions have not been playing league matches since it has four players in the national Harambee Stars which is participating in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

The quartet of Muguna, his assistant Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and winger Clifford Miheso are with Harambee Stars at the regional tournament.