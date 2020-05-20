Polack: I’ll not play the remaining league matches if my safety is not guaranteed

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has said he is not ready to play the remaining 10 fixtures of the suspended Kenyan Premier League if his safety is not guaranteed.

Polack has also blamed KPL for its indecision on the matter, say by now they should have come up with a back up plan on the way forward concerning the future of this season amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Briton is of the view that it will be difficult to implement effective sanitation, even if the league resumes, leave alone the financial implications of the required measures.

SAFETY MEASURES

“KPL should have held a meeting and unleashed a secret card to seal this matter after the government extended the curfew recently. Personally, I am very careful with my health and I will not be coaching if the league will resume. In any case I am not convinced of the safety measures put in place,” Polack told Nation Sport.

“I don’t think we have the capacity to test twice a week, fumigate the field before every match and sanitize the buses. Most of our players use public transport and will be hard to manage the situation,” he added.

Polack sentiments came as nine clubs petitioned the Sports Dispute Tribunal Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that they are not supporting the resumption of the league due to financial constraints.

The tribunal is handling the case pitting KPL and Chemelil Sugar on one side and FKF. The two side went to SDT to oppose FKF President Nick Mwendwa’s April 30 declaration of Gor Mahia as champions and abruptly halting the season with 10 matches to go.

FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

“We should not just follow decision taken by other countries who have the financial muscle to complete their matches amidst this pandemic. Financial challenges are still with us but I can confirm Gor Mahia is not among the the clubs which wrote to FKF,” he added.

While insisting that he will respect KPL’s decision on the issue, the Briton reiterated that K’Ogalo should be handed the title instead of nullification.

“Nullification is not an option for me because of the expenses incurred by clubs in the 23 matches. However, if it will be the decision taken, I wouldn’t appeal in courts but just respect it,” he said.

The 2019/20 KPL season, according to the initial schedule of fixtures, ends this Sunday.

KPL suspended the league in March due to coronavirus pandemic that has affected sport activities in the whole continent.