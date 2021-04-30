Polack: Gor asked me to resign

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack issues instructions to his players from the touchline during a Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe on October 27, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Former Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack now says the management persuaded him to terminate his contract, only to walk back on the promise to compensate him.

Polack was in charge of the Kenyan champions for a year, between 2019/2020 but quit with a year remaining on his contract. He has since won a case for nonpayment of salaries and other arrears including allowances at Fifa, but K’Ogalo has again defaulted on paying him Sh1.4 million.

The 59 old British coach confirmed to Nairobi News through documents from the Fifa Dispute resolution chamber that the deadline for Gor to pay him expired on Wednesday yet he had not received any money. He has now left the issue at the hands of Fifa.

“I put my case to Fifa who made a decision and gave Gor Mahia 30 days to pay me in full. The time scale given was 30 days and it elapsed on Wednesday without payment. It is now in Fifa’s hands and let’s wait what the outcome will be,” said Polack.

He was however optimistic that he would get a fair ruling, saying the club officials had cheated him and that is why he sought his due by heading to the world governing football body.

“I had a year left in my contract but the club persuaded me to cancel it with a promise of getting a pay. They have broken the agreement and this experience of nonpayment is tiring,” he added.

He was however optimistic that he would one day come to coach in Africa and even Kenya despite dragging Gor Mahia to court.

“My history in African football shows I made an impact and there is much more that I’m capable of bringing to another club in Africa,” said Polack. The revered tactician had a two-year contract with Gor but left after one season (October 2020) having won for the club a league title and Super Cup.

The imminent sanctions by Fifa are likely to pile more misery on Gor Mahia who have been banned from signing players in the three successive transfer windows after failing to pay Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo Sh1.3 million

Ghanian import Jackson Owusu case is also with Fifa and the midfielder is waiting for an outcome after Gor failed to pay him accrued salary and allowances totalling to Sh2.6 million.

Contacted by Nairobi News club Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo said the club has no money to settle Polack dues claiming the coach reached an agreement with club chairman Francis Wasuna and not her office.

“I was not party to the agreement but in any case the issue is that we don’t have money. Even the Caf money is yet to hit our accounts to help us solve these problems,” said Odhiambo.

The treasurer also agreed that the club is highly in debt and owes club chairman Ambrose Rachier Sh100 million, claiming those who are at the forefront in blaming the current office for the tribulation the club is going through are mere ‘noise makers.