Polack expected back in the country on Sunday morning

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack issues instructions to his players from the touchline during a Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe on October 27, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will return to the country this weekend to resume his duties at the helm of the record Kenyan Premier League champions.

The British coach left the country for Finland on September 11 for a 10-day holiday and was expected back in the country last week. However, he had to undergo a four-day mandatory quarantine in his homeland before starting his break, an issue that has prolonged his stay.

Gor Mahia Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna, who under the club new constitution is in charge of the coach, players and technical bench department, said that he has spoken to Polack over his return.

RESUME DUTIES

“We bought him air ticket and we expect him back in the country by Sunday morning. In case his flight is delayed, then it shall be because of the requirement that every traveler must have a coronavirus certificate 96 hours before the journey kicks-off and not that he has abandoned his job,” Wasuna told Nairobi News.

The veteran official also clarified that the club has not made any decision to hire a new coach and that will only happen if Polack himself informs them of his intention not resume his duties.

“We have repeatedly said that we are not in the process of hiring a new coach because Polack has informed us he is ready to see through into his contract. We are sure he will be here so that he can continue preparing the team for the new season and CAF matches. We have not given him any ultimatum,” added Wasuna.

NEW PLAYERS

The 58-year-old tactician, though, was unavailable for comment on his return, but K’Ogalo fans should not be worried since Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and Secretary General Sam Ochola have all confirmed that the club is not sourcing for a new coach.

Polack joined Gor Mahia a year ago as a replacement for Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay who left to attend to family issues, only to tender his resignation from his homeland. He led Gor Mahia to one league title and won the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month Award for September October and February.

To reinforce its squad, for the new season and continental assignments, Gor Mahia have signed 14 new players. Team manager Jolawi Obondo also recently told the club portal that their financial fortunes have since improved with the coming of board of Betsafe.

Prior to sealing the Betsafe sponsorship deal, Gor Mahia’s players and technical bench had gone for several months without salaries and allowances.