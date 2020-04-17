Polack cries foul over ‘plot’ to deny Gor Mahia league title

Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack now alleges that a plot has been hatched by some of the Kenyan Premier League clubs calling for cancellation of this season so as to deny K’Ogalo their fourth consecutive title.

Polack says he is shocked that the numbers of club calling for cancellation of the season continues to increase, insisting that this is part of the scheme to pressurize KPL to declare this season null and void.

The Briton told Nairobi News that despite the coaches from clubs knowing very well that there are Football Kenya Federation rules on how to determine the winner of the league in various circumstances, they continue to call on KPL to cancel the league.

“There is a scheme by coaches to ensure Gor Mahia are not declared champions. What has shocked me is that many of them know the law but are deliberately refusing to apply it,” said Polack.

Kisumu All Stars, Posta Rangers, Western Stima and Mathare United coaches have all publicly declared that the league should be cancelled if the remaining 10 matches are not played.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari have however protested against Gor Mahia being handed the trophy even if the remaining matches are not played, saying other options that doesn’t discriminate against other teams should be use to determine the winner.

Wazito coach Stewart Hall is the only KPL tactician who has so far called for Gor Mahia to be handed the trophy in the same scenario.

Polack added that the FKF rule on determining the winner and the teams to be promoted is very clear in case the league is not completed due to natural calamity, political wars and other factors.

“Let me ask them. If it was their teams that were leading in the league, would they opt for cancellation? They can use their numbers to influence KPL but we shall insist that the rule of law is used in any case the league matches doesn’t resume,” he added.

Responding to Polack’s fears, KPL CEO Jack Oguda said they are yet to decide on the issue but agreed that the FKF rules are part and parcel of the league management body.

“Those rules are for us because we work under the federation. We shall decide on the way forward because our move shall be informed by the government decision concerning coronavirus,” he said.

KPL matches were suspended indefinitely last month due to the deadly virus pandemic. Gor are leading the log on 54 points, seven more than second placed Kakamega Homeboyz.