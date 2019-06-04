Kenyan defender Brian Mandela linked to Orlando Pirates move





Harambee Stars defender Brian ‘Niang’ Mandela is being linked with a big money move to South African big guns Orlando Pirates.

The former Tusker center back has been plying his trade in the Premier Soccer League since 2012, and during that time has enjoyed stints at Sanlam Santos and Maritzburg United.

But with his contract with United due to expire on June 30, Pirates are reportedly lining up a Sh15 million bid to sign him.

“Brian Onyango has also been linked with Sundowns in the past, although Siya sources have indicated in previous months that Pirates reignited their interest in the centreback,” Soccer Laduma reports.

MONTHLY SALARY

Nairobi News understands the 24-year-old will be paid Sh15 million to sign the contract and an estimated Sh800,000 monthly salary for the next three years.

A tall central defender with impressive passing range and also good on the tackle, Mandela is currently part of the Kenyan national squad which is currently preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in France.

Pirates, under former Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojecic, finished second in the top tier South African league last season, and are now looking to topple Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in the competition over the past three seasons.