Penniless KPL drops bombshell of trophyless season with no prize money

Kenyan Premier League clubs should brace for tougher times until the end of the season.

This is according to KPL Chairman, Ambrose Rachier, who says there is no prospect of getting a new sponsor anytime.

BLEAK FUTURE

“The future of Kenya Premier League is very bleak and the current situation may not change soon. There is no prospect at all of the league getting a sponsor this season. Those who came shied off because of broadcast issues since our matches are not aired live on international platforms. It sad but that is where we are now,” Rachier told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Rachier has also revealed that prospective sponsors are offering little in terms of cash, on the grounds that the league has low visibility due to lack of an international broadcaster.

“What was proposed by three or four potential sponsors was too little and could not sustain or run the league effectively,” Rachier said.

Rachier, who is also the chairman of Gor Mahia, fell short of stating whether or not the league should be disbanded, since this season’s trophy has not been bought and there will be no prize money for the competing teams.

SMALLER OFFICES

To add to these financial woes, his club Gor Mahia has also not received their cash award for wining KPL title last season.

Rachier also confirmed that KPL has relocated from Westlands to smaller offices along Lenana road as a way of cutting costs of operations, since they have been unable to pay rent at their previous premises.

Rachier sentiments comes at a time three KPL teams have given out six walkovers with Nzoia being the latest to miss their weekend clash against Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Chemelil Sugar, who got their first league win against Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday, failed to play against Bandari and KCB while Sony Sugar, which has since been suspended from the league this season, dished out walkovers to Zoo Kericho, Tusker and AFC Leopards last year.

Things have been hard for KPL clubs since the exit of title sponsors SportPesa in August last year. The gaming firm also sponsored Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

K’OGALO’S NEW SPONSORS

On to some good news, Gor Mahia fans should be happy after Rachier revealed that the club will unveil a new sponsor before the end of this month.

“We are finalizing and hopefully before the end of the month we shall have a new sponsor. Lack of money has seen us lose our two top strikers Ghislain Yikpe and Francis Afriye but I urge the remaining players to be patient as we are sorting out issues concerning their welfare,” Rachier said.

He added that he is yet to receive the list of players to be axed from coach Steven Polack’s squad and acknowledged that lack of funds is what has limited Gor Mahia’s activity in the January transfer window.