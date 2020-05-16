Paul Were opens up on why he hurriedly quit AFC Leopards

Kenyan international Paul Were opened up on why he left AFC Leopards in a huff late last year to join Greece third-tier side Egalao 1931.

Were has termed his stint at Ingwe last year as the most difficult in his professional football career.

“The club was going through a very difficult time financially and we were going for months without pay. It was very difficult for me to meet my basic needs. I also support my family and I couldn’t do that,” Were told Nairobi News.

“Some fans were very supportive but still it was never enough and as a professional footballer it killed my spirit to be reduced to a beggar to survive. I was not settled mentally and therefore couldn’t train and play to the best of my ability. I had to leave the club and when the opportunity came to come back to Greece I had to take it,” he added.

This is his fifth stint in Greece, a country that has become more like his second home as he narrated.

“I know how football works over here and I am confident if I do my best I will scale up the ranks and revive my football career. I am settled and hoping the league resumes soon but at the moment we have to stay and train from home due to coronavirus,” he narrated.

He had already started settling at the club, having featured in seven matches and providing three assists before the league was halted due to coronavirus.

The former AFC Leopard player is, however, itching to get back to action.