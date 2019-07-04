Oyemba links up with Sharks ahead of Everton match

Kariobangi Sharks have received a timely boost ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated pre-season friendly match against Everton following the sudden availability of goalkeeper John Oyemba.

The English Premier League club is expected in Nairobi on Friday, a day before facing the SportPesa Premier League club in a historic match at the 60,000 seater Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Twenty-six-year-old Oyemba is Sharks first-choice goalkeeper who was expected to miss this contest against Marco Silva’s side as he is part of the national football team which took part at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

DEPENDABLE

But things have since changed after Harambee Stars’ elimination from the tournament on Tuesday. Oyemba arrived in the country on Thursday morning and is expected to link up with his club mates in training at the Utalii grounds later in the day.

“It is the best news for us, to have him back. He is our first choice goalkeeper and a dependable player too. That is why he is with the national team,” explained Sharks midfielder Sven Yidah.

Everton will be without a number of stars including Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez who has completed a move back to Real Valladolid in his native country.

ADVANCE TEAM

But coach Marco Silva could hand opportunities to several starlets including U23 team captain Morgan Feeney and his teammates Lewis Gibson, Ryan Astley and Antonee Robinson.

Everton’s advance team from England is already in the country and has been involved in a number of Corporate Social Responsibility activities in Kariobangi.

Former club players Steven Piennar and Leon Osman will also be part of the tour.

The Blues who finished 8th in the Premier League last season, returned to pre-season training at the Finch Farm base, in Liverpool on Monday.