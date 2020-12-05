Owalo donates tracksuits to ‘broke’ Gor Mahia





City businessman Eliud Owalo has challenged Gor Mahia players to mastermind a first ever qualification to the new-look Caf Africa Champions League group-stage.

Owalo spoke on Friday at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi after donating 40 tracksuits to the players and technical bench.

Gor is set to face Rwanda’s Patriotic Army (APR) in a first round Champions League return leg match at the same venue on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions lost 2-1 to their Rwandan counterparts in Kigali last weekend and now require a 1-0 win to eliminate their opponents and progress to the second round of this money-spinning competition.

“You have what it takes to qualify. You stand to benefit the most by making it to the group stage because of the exposure and perks that come with such a feat,” he said.

Gor stand to earn Sh58 million upon qualification to the group stage and up to Sh250 million for winning the competition.

Owalo’s gesture comes days after Gor travelled to Kigali donning borrowed tracksuits belonging to the Kenya national football team.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier apologised for the embarrassment as team manager Jolawi Obondo and captain Kenneth Muguna thanked Owalo for the gesture.