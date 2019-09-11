Outcry over dilapidated state of Kasarani Stadium – VIDEO

Former Kenya international Boniface Ambani has led stakeholders in blasting the government for failing to maintain the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ambani was reacting to a video which has gone viral on social media, showing the sports facility in an embarrassing state.

The minute and a half video shows the 60,000-seater facility with dirty seats and rusty stands.

There is also a clogged drainage system.

“My heart bleeds. And we lie to Kenyans that we can host (the Africa Nations Championship) CHAN. How? If stadium maintenance alone is a big problem. One day, sports will have its way in this nation,” the former AFC Leopards and Young Africans (Tanzania) striker said.

There have been increasing concerns over the quality of Kasarani stadium, years after the government spent millions of shillings to repair it ahead of the 2017 World Junior Athletics Championships.

There are also complaints that Sports Kenya imposes high charges for football clubs and other teams for usage of the facility.