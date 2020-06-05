Our brand new bus is the coolest by any KPL team, Kakamega Homeboyz brag

Kenyan Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz are the proud owners of a new team bus which they’ve quickly branded the coolest bus in the league.

Club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has revealed that the brand new bus was bought at a whooping Sh18 million.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

“There is no team in KPL which has ever acquired that kind of bus. Not even Wazito, who are always bragging that they have an exceptional bus. Sitting on it is like travelling in a tour vehicles. You can’t feel any movement in your seat even if it is on a rough road,” Shimanyula told Nairobi News.

Shimanyula added that the bus was just a motivational present for the team and more goodies are on the way if the team wins this season’s KPL title whose fate is to be known next week.

The quoted cost of the bus is almost four times the prize money reserved for the league winners at the end of every season.

Kakamega Homeboyz, who are sponsored by the County Government of Kakamega, are second on the log with 47 points, seven less than league leaders Gor Mahia.

EXPENSIVE BUS

Apart from Homeboyz and Wazito, owned by tycoon Ricardo Bodoer, AFC Leopards also own an expensive team bus.

Leopards acquired a 51-seater bus from Chinese manufacturing firm Golden Dragon in mid-March.

The bus was gifted to Ingwe through international fundraising expert, Nelson Sechere, who is a consultant with African Capacity Building Foundation – a specialised agency for African Union.

Juma Kwayera, who was part of the team that rescued AFC Leopards from relegation in 2009 and 2012, was instrumental in pushing for a bus for the team.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia also own abus which is currently being renovated at a Nairobi garage at a cost of Sh250,000.