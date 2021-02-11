Ouna linked with Leopards coaching role





Former Harambee Stars assistant coach Frank Ouna has emerged as a candidate to take over at AFC Leopards in the same capacity, Nairobi News understands.

Leopards are in search of an assistant to new coach Patrick Aussems after Anthony Kimani resigned earlier this week.

And Ouna, who’s also handled Wazito and KCB in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, appears to fit the bill.

He is a Caf ‘A’ licence coach who also won the league title while working as an assistant coach to Bobby Williamson at Gor Mahia. He also assisted Stanley Okumbi during a spell with the national team between 2016 and 2018.

The soft-spoken Ouna also led Wazito to promotion to the top-flight two seasons ago.

Leopards officials are said to be impressed with Ouna’s experience but it is believed Belgian Aussems will have the final say on who will work alongside him as he plots to lead the club to a first league title in more than two decades.

The youthful Kimani who also served as a caretaker coach at the club during two different spells, has since penned an emotional farewell in which he honours the players, administration, members of the technical bench and fans.

