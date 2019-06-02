Origis triumph over Wanyamas in ‘all-Kenyan’ Champions League final

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi kisses the Uefa Champions League trophy after his team beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi kisses the Uefa Champions League trophy after his team beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1, 2019. AFP PHOTO





Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi understandably settled for blood over friendship during Saturday’s Uefa Champions League final in Madrid.

After Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Arnold joined the party with his cousin Divock whose 87th minute strike sealed victory for Liverpool.

“Huge, huge celebrations. Words cannot describe how proud we are of you,” Arnold, who currently plies his professional trade in Finland, tweeted.

The tweet had a photo of Divock and Arnold – who was dressed in a Liverpool jersey – holding the trophy together on the pitch.

Divock had come on as a second half substitute to grab Liverpool’s late match winner.

Huge Huge congratulations @DivockOrigi words cannot describe how proud we all are of you. Numbers 23:19 #HEisnotmanthatHEshouldlie pic.twitter.com/wWSdTonErw — Arnold Origi (@origi_arnold) June 2, 2019

CRESTFALLEN

As while the Origis celebrated, Arnold’s close buddy Victor Wanyama – who is the skipper of Harambee Stars – cut a forlorn figure with his crestfallen Spurs team mates.

Wanyama had flown five of his family members – including his elder sibling Macdonald Mariga – to Madrid to watch the contest. However, Wanyama failed to earn game time during the match.

At full time, he was seen consoling his tearful team mate Lucas Moura. Wanyama was clearly enthusiastic about coming second best and he immediately took off the runners-up medal after it was awarded to him before the trophy presentation.

Meanwhile, Wanyama’s lack of game time attracted varied reactions from Kenyans on social media.

Wanyama is now expected to link up with the Kenyan national football team in France to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to begin in three weeks time in Egypt.