Origi in action as HIFK lose in Finland

Kenyan goalkeeper Arnold Origi in action when he featured for Lillestrom in the Norwegian FA Cup final match against Sarpsborg at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on December 3, 2017. FILE PHOTO

Kenyan international Arnold Origi featured the entire game as his club HIFK lost 3-2 to KUPS in a Finnish top-tier game played at the Savon Sanomat Arena on Thursday evening.

HIFK found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break courtesy of goals by Cameroonian defender Tabi Manga and Urho Nissila. Nigerian forward Aniekpeno Udoh made it 3-0 on 75 minutes.

But two late goals by HIFK’s Hannu Patronen and Brazilian attacker Vitinho threatened KUPS, who held on for all three points.

Following the loss, HIFK now lies sixth on the log with 25 points form 18 matches. Up next for them is a home game against fifth-placed Ileves on Thursday October 15 at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki.

Origi was recalled to the Kenyan national team after a five-year absence for the friendly against Zambia that was played on Friday afternoon at the Nyayo National Stadium but did not make it due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In the Major League Soccer (MLS) Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama also played the entire game as Montreal Impact beat Columbus 2-1 at the Mapre Stadium in Ohio on Thursday morning. Montreal Impact is currently eighth on the log with 20 points from 16 matches.