Onyango to captain Uganda Cranes in epic friendly against Harambee Stars

Uganda’s stand-in coach Abdalla Mubiru has selected a star-studded squad which is captained by Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango to do duty in Sunday’s international friendly match against Kenya.

This clash is set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and will be the first game for Harambee Stars new technical bench, led by coach Francis Kimanzi and his deputy Zedekiah Otieno.

The youthful Mubiru, a former journalist, is holding brief as coach of the Uganda Cranes following the departure of Frenchman Sebastian Desabre after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has selected other big name players, including giant goalkeeper Robert Odonkara, formerly of Ethiopian giants Saint George but is now based in Guinea, alongside TP Mazembe defender Joseph Ochaya and the evergreen Emmanuel Okwi.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho, who is based in Egypt, has also made the cut, as well as teenage sensation Allan Okello, who starred for Ugandan champions Kampala City Capital Authority (KCCA) at the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda in July.

Missing in action for Uganda is Al Hilal keeper Jamal Salim, who is facing disciplinary action from the football authorities after getting involved in an altercation with a senior politician on Twitter, star forward Derrick Nsibambi and club-less Alan Kateregga, formerly of AFC Leopards.

Both teams will use the match to fine-tune themselves for the 2021 Africa Nations Cup and 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya is set to face Egypt and Togo at home and away respectively in the Nations Cup qualifiers in November while Uganda, which is seeking a third consecutive appearance at the tournament, will be up against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

Uganda Squad – Goalkeepers: Onyango Denis (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Odongkara Robert (Horoya AC, Guinea), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC) Defenders: Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (KCCA FC), Ochaya Joseph (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Awany Timothy ( FC Ashdod, Israel), Jjuuko Murushid (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Revita John (KCCA FC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Proline FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC) Midfielders: Kasozi Nicholas (KCCA FC), Lwanga Taddeo (Tanta FC, Egypt), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Kizito Luwagga (Shaktar Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Miya Faruku (Konyaspor, Turkey), Kyambadde Allan (El Gouna FC, Egypt), Kayiwa Allan (Vipers SC), Aucho Khalid (El Miskir FC, Egypt), Okello Alan (KCCA FC), Mutyaba Muzamir ( KCCA FC) Forwards: Okwi Emmanuel (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Kaddu Patrick (RS Berkane, Morocco), Bayo Fahad (Vipers SC)