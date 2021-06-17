Omollo leaves Turkish club, eyes Belgium return





Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omolo has left Turkish side BB Erzurumspor following the team’s relegation from the top-flight.

The Harambee Stars veteran joined the club in January of 2021 from Belgium’s Cercle Brugge but it is reported he had inserted a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if the team is relegated.

And that has happened.

Media reports in Turkey indicate the 31-year old is among nine players who’ve left the club as it seeks to hit the reset button and plot for instant promotion after a season.

Other departures include Arvydas Novikovas, Petrus Boumal, Adolphe Teikeu, Jakub Szumski, Elba Rashani, Johanna Omolo, Léo Schwechlen, Zakarya Bergdich and Brahim Darri.

Erzurumspor finished 18th on the 21-team table standings with 40 points from as many games.

Omolo enjoys dual citizenship including a Belgian passport after residing in the European country for more than a decade.

He boasts a stellar career in Europe which includes turning out for Coast Stars, Beerschort, Royal Antwerp, Fola Esch and Vise in Kenya, Finland, Belgium, and Turkey.

The dreadlocked player, who was born in Dandora, Nairobi, is among the few players that stood out with impressive performances for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt even though his future with the national team is in doubt.

A number of lower tier clubs in Belgium are said to be gunning for his signature.