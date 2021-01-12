Olunga’s move to Al Duhail SC seems concluded as brother spotted in Doha

Michael Olunga in Al Duhail SC colours and his brother Victor Ogada in Doha, Qatar. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Michael Olunga in Al Duhail SC colours and his brother Victor Ogada in Doha, Qatar. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Micheal Olunga’s brother has been spotted in Qatar, lending credence to reports that the Kenyan international forward is on the cusp of joining Al Duhail SC.

Olunga has been linked to a move to the Qatari giants for the past two weeks with media reports indicating his Japan club Kashiwa Reysol, where he has been based for the past two years, have accepted a reported Sh900 million bid for the player.

And on Monday night, Olunga’s kid brother Victor Ogada uploaded a photo of himself sitting in a room with framed pictures of Sheikhs in the background on his Instagram page.

He captioned the photo ‘Doha’, which is Qatar’s capital, leading to suggestions that he had trailed his brother to the country to complete the transfer.

Ogada is known to be very close to his brother.

He is also known to manage the Harambee Stars striker’s personal life and the two also have a striking resemblance, specifically with their towering heights.

Separately, sports websites in the Gulf have posted photos showing Olunga wearing an Al Duhail jersey amid further reports that he had already signed a four-year contract and could be unveiled anytime now.

Should 26-year-old Olunga complete this move, he will compete both in the Qatar league, Asian Champions League and at the Fifa World Club Cup slated for Qatar this year against, among other teams, continental giants such as Europe’s Bayern Munich and Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Olunga statistically is Kenya’s best footballer at the moment.

He scored 55 league goals for Reysol in the past two seasons and helped Kenya qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and has also played in China, Sweden, and Spain in the past.