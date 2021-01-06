Olunga to replace ex-Bayern star Mandzukic in Qatar

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga poses for photos with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in Kashiwa Reysol's 5-1 victory over Vegalta Sendai in the J League. PHOTO | COURTESY

Michael Olunga could be set for a bumper salary increment if he leaves Japan for Qatar.

The Harambee Stars forward has been based at J-league top-flight side Kashiwa Reysol for the past two and a half years.

But he is now subject to a reported Sh1 billion bid from top-flight side Al Duhail SC as a possible replacement for former Bayern Munich striker Mario Mandzukic who’s struggled to produce the goods in the attack.

Other than being his country’s most dependable player, Olunga is considered a hot cake in Asian football. The 26-year old has scored 54 league goals for Reysol in the past two seasons making him the top scorer in the league and most valuable player last season.

Besides the transfer fee, the switch, should it happen, also double the player’s Sh8 million monthly salary at Reysol. He will also earn several allowances and bonuses depending on the number of goals he scores and the overall success of the team.

Olunga, formerly at Gor Mahia and Tusker FC player was the topscorer in Japan last season with 28 goals, helping promoted Kashiwa Reysol finish in the seventh position.

Al Duhail, owned by business mogul Abdullah bin Nasser bin Al Ahmed Al Thani, are presently third on the Qatari’s 12-team league standings after eleven matches.