Olunga speaks against spreading fake news on coronavirus

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga has urged Kenyans to desist from spreading fake news as one way of curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message released in collaboration with Unicef, the Harambee Stars forward also explained the importance of Kenyans following through the health tips from the government and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I would like to inform people to avoid misinformation which is being spread and try to adhere to the rules of the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of coronavirus because prevention is better than cure,” Olunga said.

“Always wash your hands with soap and water, maintain social distance, cover your nose and mouth while observing sneezing and cough in your elbow too. By observing this measures we will surely win the battle against the coronavirus,” he said.

Olunga, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday, has been holed up in his home in Japan after the country’s football activities were infidelity put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.