Olunga shines brightest among Kenyan stars abroad with J-League hat trick

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga poses for photos with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in Kashiwa Reysol's 5-1 victory over Vegalta Sendai in the J League. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga continued with his great form as he grabbed a hat trick in Kashiwa Reysol’s 5-1 thrashing of Vegalta Sendai in the Japanese top-tier match at the Sankyo Frontier on Sunday afternoon.

Olunga is currently the leading scorer in the league with five goals from seven matches.

Thank you for the support 🙏@REYSOL_Official pic.twitter.com/9Rpj3rzLBk — Ogada Olunga (@OgadaOlunga) July 26, 2020

🎩 A hat trick yesterday and 6⃣ goals in his last 3⃣ matches. He can't stop scoring and they can't stop winning … @OgadaOlunga is on 🔥🔥🔥 for @REYSOL_Official! © J.LEAGUE – All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/8ETWYvJZhV — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 27, 2020

Elsewhere Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama played the entire game as Montreal Impact lost by a solitary goal to Orlando City in an MLS Is Back Tournament played on Sunday morning at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Tesho Akindele scored the winning goal on the hour mark to ensure Orlando proceed to the quarterfinals while Wanyama’s Montreal Impact bow out.

Wanyama was once again voted in as Montreal’s best player in the match, picking 57% of the votes in a poll conducted in the club’s official portal as teammates Clement Diop and Saphir Taider came in second and third respectively.

In the Swedish second-tier Kenyan forward Eric Johanna scored a goal as Jonkopings Sodra edged Bragen 2-0 in a league match at the Parksvallen Stadium on Sunday evening.

EMBARRASSING LOSS

Swedish midfielder Moustafa Zeidan had given Sodra an early first-half lead and Eric Johanna secured victory with a neat finish nine minutes after the restart. The former Mathare United player has been on form since the league resumed and has so far scored two goals. Sodra are seventh on the log with 12 points having played eight matches.

In Belgium, Johanna Omolo featured in the first half as Cercle Brugge suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss in the hands of second-tier side KMSK Deinze in a game played in Antwerp on Sunday evening.

Omolo is out of contract but still trains with Cercle Brugge to keep fit as he negotiates for a new contract.

In Georgia, former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi played the entire game as his side Dila Gori played to a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Batumi on Saturday evening at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium. Dila Gori tops the top-tier standings with 15 points from seven matches.