Olunga pleads with Kenyan government to bailout struggling athletes

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga has urged the government to bail out struggling athletes affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government recently closed all sports facilities in the country in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The announcement led to the indefinite cancellation of all sports activities, with Olunga now explaining that athletes are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

“I have played in the Kenyan Premier League for Gor Mahia in 2015 and it was a very tough experience,” said Olunga, who now plies his trade in Japan.

“There was a time we went for two months without a salary. I am trying to imagine the situation at the moment where the footballers cannot go to the field and cannot get bonuses from playing games. It is also very difficult for them if you consider the players do not get a good salary,” Olunga observed.

OLUNGA’S PLEA

“Then it means it is very hard for them to survive during this period. My plea to the government is to try and consider the athletes because they do a physical job and at the end of the day also have to try and put food on the table,” he went on.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed recently said that her ministry is engaging the relevant sports federations and associations on this matter.

Olunga who turns out for Kashiwa Reysol has also told Nairobi News that he has taken to training indoors and mainly in the gym since the government of Japan declared a state of emergency and ordered all citizens to remain indoors until May 6 owing to the coronavirus outbreak.