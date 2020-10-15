Olunga over the moon after Twitter verification





Kenyan International Michael Olunga is over the moon after his Twitter account was finally verified on Thursday.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder has for a while pleaded with the social media giant to grant him the blue badge unsuccessfully.

Wadau wa #KOT asantenti sana kwa #VerifyOlunga. Naona twitter wamecheza kama hao wakanijenga hio blue badge.@REYSOL_Official shukran kwa kuskuma pande yenyu pia. 🙏🏾#KOT#VerifyOlunga pic.twitter.com/I9MLlBGoQN — MICHAEL OLUNGA (@OgadaOlunga) October 15, 2020

But Twitter finally granted him his request after a massive campaign by the famous Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) under the hashtag #VerifyOlunga.

And it came to pass😊 glad @OgadaOlunga’s Twitter handle is now verified #OlungaVerified… https://t.co/AnXPRE4WQJ — Bernard Ndong (@BernardNdong) October 15, 2020

Olunga, who currently plays for Japanese top league side Kashiwa Reysol, is one of the most followed Kenyan players on social media with slightly over 60,000 and half a million followers on Twitter and Facebook respectively.

Meanwhile, the Harambee Stars striker failed to score as Kashiwa Reysol threw away a one-goal lead in their 1-1 draw against visitors Urawa Red Diamonds in Japanese top-flight league on Wednesday.

Olunga, who had netted twice to reach 21 goals this season when Kashiwa downed Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in their previous match, failed to sparkle as the teams settled for a point each.

He leads the scoring charts on 21 goals from 21 matches he has played in the 18-team league this season.

The August Player of the Month stays nine goals ahead of the pack in the race to become the top scorer this season. His main rivals are Brazilian Everaldo (Kashima Antlers) and 2017 highest scorer Yu Kobayashi (Kawasaki Frontale).

Kashiwa, who visit Shonan in their next match on October 18, occupy position eight on 37 points.