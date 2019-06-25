Olunga, Mohammed sound war cry ahead of Tanzania showdown





Harambee Stars lead striker Michael Olunga and the team’s assistant captain Musa Mohammed rallied have sounded the war drums ahead of the team’s second group match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Tanzania on Thursday.

The two nations head into Thursday’s match on the back of identical 2-0 losses to Algeria and Senegal in their opening Group C matches.

Thus, a defeat for either team in this match will deal heavy blow to their chances of progressing beyond the group stages of the tournament.

POOR PERFORMANCE

And this is where Olunga and Mohammed come in.

“As things stand, we don’t have short cuts. We are in a must-win situation and that’s what we are targeting against Tanzania,” Olunga was quoted by Goal.com.

He also acknowledged the team’s below par performance against Algeria on Sunday night.

“The team was not good against Algeria, we came up against a very strong side and could not give them a challenge. We must forget that defeat quickly and focus on our next game. It is a game everyone is looking forward to and we must show up for the game and do Kenyans proud,” he said.

FANS’ SUPPORT

Mohammed has meanwhile urged Kenyans fans to rally behind the team.

“I want to thank the fans for supporting us. Against Tanzania, we will be at our best. I want to tell them they will see true Kenya on the pitch. We will not let them down,” he said.

Kenya’s last meeting with Tanzania in an international friendly played in Nairobi ended in a 1-1 draw. That was back in 2016.