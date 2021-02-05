Olunga misses Bayern Munich chance at Fifa Club Cup





Michael Olunga struggled to impress as AL Duhail SC were on Thursday knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

The Harambee Stars forward was handed a start in this match but withdrawn at the break as Duhail lost 1-0 to African champions Al Ahly from Egypt.

The result means Olunga and Duhail miss out on the chance to face European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of this tournament.

Pitso Motsimane’s Ahly claimed that victory in this quarter-final game through Hussein El Shahat’s first-half goal at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The 29-year old, who netted six goals in last season’s Caf Champions League fired past Moussa from the edge of the box to make it 1-0 to Ahly with Congolese forward Walter Bwalya, formerly at Nkana FC in Zambia’s top-flight league, providing the crucial assist.

It would have been worse for Olunga’s team but VAR came to the rescue as Bwalya’s strike was disallowed for offside.

Olunga, who only joined the Qatari club last month after impressing in Japan, was tightly marked by Moroccan centre-back Badr and later replaced by Ghanaian Mohammed Muntari.