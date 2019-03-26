Join our WhatsApp Channel
Olunga gets pleasant birthday surprise from club mates in Japan – VIDEO

March 26th, 2019 1 min read

By David Kwalimwa

Michael Olunga’s Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol surprised the Harambee Stars striker with a birthday cake in training on Tuesday as he turned 25.

Olunga was all smiles as he celebrated with hugs and handshakes following congratulatory messages from his teammates on the joyous occasion.

“Thank you, Lord for this far you have brought me. Happy birthday to me,” Olunga posted on Twitter.

How Michael Olunga celebrated his birthday with teammates

Watch how Official: Harambee Stars and Kashiwa Reysol forward Michael Olunga celebrated his birthday with teammates Happy Birthday 🎂

Posted by Kawowo Sports on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Apart from the club’s thoughtful gesture, the lanky forward also received goodwill messages from many of his fans on social media.

Kenyans will also be excited to learn that Olunga has resumed training after missing Harambee Stars match against Ghana in Accra on Sunday through injury.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

