Olunga extends leading scorers’ tally with match winner for Kashiwa Reysol

Kenyan international Michael Olunga celebrates his goal for Kashiwa Reysol against Nagoya Grampus in a J1 League match on Saturday at the Toyota Stadium. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan international Michael Olunga scored the winning goal as Kashiwa Reysol beat Nagoya Grampus 1-0 in a Japanese top league match played at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The former Gor Mahia striker pounced on a precise through pass by Ataru Esaka to score the all-important goal in the 71st minute.

The Harambee Stars striker is currently the leading scorer in the J1 League with nine goals in eight matches.

The win pushes Kashiwa Reysol from eighth on the log to fourth with 15 points from eight matches while Nagoya drops from third to fifth with 14 points.

Up next for Kashiwa Reysol is a home game against Shanon Bellmare on Wednesday afternoon at the Sankyo Frontier.

Johanna Omolo – Belgium

Kenyan international Johanna Omolo featured as Cercle Brugge lost 3-1 to KV Oostende in a friendly match played at the Diaz Arena.

Kévin Vandendriessche gave Oostende an early lead that they held on to it going into the breather. Francois Marquet and Makhtar Gueye added to Brugge’s misery with a goal each after the break but Guy Mbenza pulled one back for Brugge.

Omolo was rested in the 76th minute, Malian midfielder Aldom Deuro taking his place. The Kenyan international is out of contract at the club but reliable sources indicate he is set to renew his contract despite solid interest from several Asian clubs.

Arnold Origi – Finland

In Finland, Kenyan goalkeeper played the entire match for HIFK as they battled to 2-2 draw with Ilves in a top-tier match on Saturday.

Eric Ouma – Sweden

In Sweden, highly-rated Kenyan defender Eric Ouma resumed training with top-tier side AIK after three months out due to a foot injury.

The former Gor Mahia left-back suffered a fibula fracture while training with the club and underwent corrective surgery.

Anthony Wambani – Sweden

Former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani featured for an hour as Vasalunds beat IFK Stocksund by a solitary goal to advance to the second round of the Swedish Cup. Former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Ovella Ochieng was not part of Vasalunds match day squad.

In Zambia, five Kenyan internationals were in action as the Zambian Super League (ZSL) nears completion.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) recently announced they would be ending the league barely a month after it resumed due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Lusaka Dynamos 0-1 Zesco United

Jesse Were, Ian Otieno, and John Mark Makwata all started for Zesco United as they edged Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 at the Nkoloma Stadium.

Lusaka Dynamos defender George Chilufya turned Jesse Were’s clever cross into his own net to gift Zesco the win in the 64th minute.

Red Arrows 2-2 Nkana FC

Former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya and former AFC Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno played the entire game as Nkana FC twice came from behind to share the spoils with Red Arrows at the same venue.

Joseph Phiri gave Red Arrows an early lead with James Chamanga doubling the lead minutes after resumption but Idriss Mbombo’s brace rescued a point for Nkana.

Former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava was noticeably missing from Nkana’s match day squad while Musa Mohammed is still in Kenya after the end of his contract.