Nairobi News

Sports

On form Olunga hits double for Japanese club

By David Kwalimwa March 7th, 2019 1 min read

Michael Olunga continues to impress in his first full season in Japan, in what should excite Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan forward scored twice to help Kashiwa Reysol beat FC Tokyo 2-1 in a J-League Cup game at the Kashiwa Hitachi stadium.

The Kenyan international striker scored twice in a span of four second-half minutes in this game.

Michael Olunga celebrates with the Kenyan flag after a J-League Cup match at the Kashiwa Hitachi stadium. PHOTO | COURTESY
The opener came in the 65th minute, canceling out Tsuyoshi Watanabe’s goal for Tokyo.

This result lifts Reysol up to second in Group B behind Vegalta Sendai who posted a 3-1 win over Sagana Tosu.

Migne is expected to name Olunga as his first choice striker for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

