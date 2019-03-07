On form Olunga hits double for Japanese club

Kenya's Michael Olunga celebrates Harambee Stars' goal against Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at Moi International Stadium Kasarani on September 8, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Kenya's Michael Olunga celebrates Harambee Stars' goal against Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played at Moi International Stadium Kasarani on September 8, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





Michael Olunga continues to impress in his first full season in Japan, in what should excite Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan forward scored twice to help Kashiwa Reysol beat FC Tokyo 2-1 in a J-League Cup game at the Kashiwa Hitachi stadium.

The Kenyan international striker scored twice in a span of four second-half minutes in this game.

The opener came in the 65th minute, canceling out Tsuyoshi Watanabe’s goal for Tokyo.

This result lifts Reysol up to second in Group B behind Vegalta Sendai who posted a 3-1 win over Sagana Tosu.

Migne is expected to name Olunga as his first choice striker for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.