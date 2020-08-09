Join our Telegram Channel
Olunga continues hot streak in Japanese league

By Jeff Kinyanjui August 9th, 2020 1 min read

Michael Olunga scored his tenth goal of the season as Kashiwa Reysol played to a 1-1 draw with Yokohama Marinos on Saturday afternoon at the Nissan Stadium.

The game went to the breather scoreless but Olunga opened the scoring in the 62nd minute. Japanese attacker Ado Onaiwu levelled for Marinos in the 78th minute. After the result, Reysol is now fifth on the log with 16 points having played nine matches.

The former Gor Mahia forward remains the leading goal scorer in the J1 League.

In Belgium Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo played the entire match as Cercle Brugge opened their league campaign on a bad note by losing 1-0 to Standard Liege in a Belgian top-tier league match played at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege on Saturday evening.

Kenyan midfielder Johanna Omolo in action for Cercle Brugge against Standard Liege in the Belgian top-tier league at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege. PHOTO | COURTESY 
After a goalless first half, Samuel Bastien scored the all-important goal 10 minutes after the restart

Up next for Brugge is a home game against Antwerp on Sunday afternoon.

In Sweden, former Mathare United forward Eric Johana played for over 90 minutes as Jonkopings Sodra beat Umea FC 1-0 in a second-tier league match played at the Parksvallen Stadium on Saturday evening.

Johana was replaced by Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa in the 93rd minute after Dzenis Kozica scored the match winner for Jonkopings Sodra on 80 minutes.

Sodra is fourth on the log with 19 points from 11 matches and will face Dalkurd on Wednesday evening.

