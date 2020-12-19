Olunga bags Golden boot in Japan





Michael Olunga emerged topscorer in Japan’s top-flight league as the season ended on Saturday.

The Harambee Stars forward netted 28 times in 34 league matches for Kashiwa Reysol, with all but one of these goals coming from open play.

His last goal on the final day of the league season, but was not enough to for his side to avoid a 2-3 home defeat to Kawasaki Frontale.

This tally is two goals shy of what the 26-year old centre-forward had aimed for at the start of the season.

“The expectation for 30 goals is based on hard work, and as a result, goals are born. It’s only a matter of time.”

Brazilians Everaldo and Leandro Perreira came a distant second and third on the scoring charts behind the former Gor Mahia player with 18 and 15 goals respectively.

The haul tabulated to 55 goals in two season for Olunga who netted 27 times last season to help Reysol earn promotion to the top-flight

Reysol meanwhile finished seventh on the top-flight league standings with 53 points from 32 games.

Kawasaki Frontale were declared champions, with Gamba Osaka and Nagoya Grampus coming in second and third.

This impressive form has seen the lanky forward linked with a return to Europe with clubs in Turkey, Germany and France said to be interested.

But the player, who is expected to spearhead the attack for Kenya during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been keen to wave away the speculation. Indeed, there have been reports he has extended his contract at Reysol by another year.