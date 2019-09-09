Olunga backs Harambee Stars to improve in forthcoming assignments

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga says it was an ‘honour’ to captain the national team for the first time during Sunday’s international friendly versus Uganda in Nairobi.

In what was new coach Francis Kimanzi’s first game in charge, Olunga wore the armband and impressed in phases, as Kenya battled to a 1-1 draw with Uganda in an entertaining contest at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In the same vein, the Kashiwa Reysol striker, who is among the top goal-getters in Japan’s second-tier football league, has also backed the new-look Harambee Stars to improve.

“It was an honour to captain the Kenya national team (Harambee Stars) for the first time in my career. The boys gave a good account of themselves. The future is positive. Thank you for the support,” said Olunga.

Uganda struck first in the opening stanza when Emmanuel Okwi’s piece of skill inside the box left Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango on his backside. The veteran forward then fired a left-footed cross past Patrick Matasi.

NEXT ASSIGNMENT

The hosts equalised immediately after the restart after a good linkage of play between Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and Ayub Timbe down the left flank leaving Kenneth Muguna with the easiest of jobs to tap in past Uganda goalie Charles Luwaga.

“This was a good test for both teams and quality preparations too for the upcoming assignments. Our plan is to again qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations and also try get to play at the next World Cup or Olympics,” said Uganda’s stand-in coach Abdalla Mubiru.

Kenya is preparing to face Egypt and Togo in the opening fixtures of the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers in November.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has also announced that Stars will face Libya and Mozambique in more build-up matches prior to that.