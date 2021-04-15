Oliech ponders football management role





Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech says he is ready to contest for a top seat during the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections in 2024.

While ruling out taking up a full-time coaching job, the celebrated striker also hinted in an interview with MozzartSport it was about the time former footballers assumed a central role in the management of football in the country.

“I like to be a shadow,” said Oliech, in an interview with MozzartSport.

“I would rather be an assistant. The top position should maybe be for Musa Otieno. I can vie with Musa. In the next four years, we have to do that.”

Oliech’s sentiments come days after FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed he will seek a third four-year term in office.

“At least by the laws now, I will still be around in the next elections. So Kenyans should be prepared to be under my leaders for at least two more terms. Football is a lifetime,” Mwendwa told local media.

“Of course, people will say I am overstaying in office, but just like any other person, you can’t think clearly in your first term. It is only in the second and third terms that you might be able to achieve some things. I’m lucky we qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in my first term. I’m now dreaming of the Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

Despite not playing actively since 2019, Oliech, who enjoyed stints in France, Qatar and UAE during his prime, says he is ready to make a return to football, while also praising Eric Ouma and Michael Olunga as the future of Kenyan football.