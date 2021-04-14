Oliech opens up on plan to establish a church





Kenyan international and 2002 CECAFA cup golden boot winner Dennis Oliech recently revealed that Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West, often urges him to open a church.

During an interview, Oliech revealed that he was considering opening a church following a push by his friend, former Nigerian international Taribo West.

“For me the one person that I occasionally talk to who encourages me to open a church is Taribo West,” Oliech told Mozzrtbet Sports.

“He tells me Dennis, you have to open one church in Kenya, I’ll come help you. I responded, ‘It is ok’, one day I’ll open a church in Kenya,” the legendary Kenyan striker said.

The two were teammates at Qatari sports club Al-Arabi back in 2004 after the Nigerian made a switch from Serbian based club Partizan.

Oliech is considered one of the best footballers in the history of Kenyan football and his heroics while playing for the national team still linger in the minds and hearts of his many football fans.

The 36-year-old began his career in 2001 turning out for Mathare United, where he played for two seasons before he joined Al-Arabi in 2003.

He spent a huge chunk of his career in the French leagues after Nantes FC acquired him in 2005 from the Qatar club.

He played for Auxerre (2007-2012) and Ajaccio (2013-2015) before leaving the European nation in 2015.

On January 2, 2019, he made headlines after he agreed to a two-year contract with Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia, becoming the highest paid footballer in the country with a Sh350.000 salary.

The ex-Gor Mahia striker was lethal in front of the goal and retired from international football as the second greatest goal scorer for the Harambee stars with 34 goals in 76 appearances, a goal behind leader William Ouma, who scored 35 goals with 66 caps for the national squad from 1965-1977.